Hospital searched after hoax bomb call in Uttar Pradesh

According to Nayati Medicity hospital, the police was informed that one Sanjai Bhargava threatened hospital security manager Amit Singh on his mobile phone

Representational Image

Police carried out an extensive search of a private hospital here after a hoax call about a bomb planted in the hospital, a police official said.

According to Nayati Medicity hospital, the police was informed that one Sanjai Bhargava threatened hospital security manager Amit Singh on his mobile phone.

"We have planted five bombs from emergency to top floor and by 3.30 PM the hospital would blow off the caller," the man said over the phone.

After thorough checking of the hospital for over four hours, nothing was found, however, the case has been registered against the impersonating caller, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

He said, the real caller is being identified, meanwhile, the checking in the hospital was carried out by the bomb disposal squad.

During checking, to avoid panic, the patients were informed that it was part of a mock drill and they should not get worried.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates