Hospital staff forgets baby's body in mortuary freezer, finds after 5 days

The body of an infant was recovered from the mortuary freezer of Indore’s largest government-run hospital Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on Thursday, five days after it was placed there.

The hospital staff allegedly forgot that it was inside the freezer, according to a report in NDTV.

Sources said that an abandoned baby was admitted to the hospital by an activist in July. On September 11, the infant passed away and the chief medical officer (CMO) was informed.

Reportedly, the police were not contacted until September 16 due to which postmortem, which is mandatory in case of unclaimed bodies, could not be conducted.

A report will be submitted to the Commissioner's office about the incident, Additional Commissioner Rajni Singh said.

This is not the first incident of its kind in MY hospital. On Wednesday, a decomposed body of a man was recovered after 11 days. In July, a complaint was filed against the hospital for mixing up bodies of two people with the same name which led to a family cremating an unknown person’s body.

