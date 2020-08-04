Hospitalised Abhishek Bachchan wishes sisters on Raksha Bandhan

Abhishek Bachchan has wished his sister Shweta, and cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan from his COVID-19 ward in hospital. The actor shared a throwback black-and-white photograph from his childhood where he can be seen having a Rakhi feast, together with his sisters sitting on the floor.

"Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima," Abhishek captioned the photo on his verified Instagram account.

Have a look right here:

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai with Covid-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.

Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative, Abhishek had tweeted on Sunday: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

