Hot wheels without pedals

Five Dahanu college students build 80cc nano bike using a bicycle

Stidents of a Dahanu-based academy have modified a bicycle into an 80cc nano bike, which can run both on petrol and human effort. Five students - Shubham Chavan, Prathamesh Das, Anal Patel, Ketan Chaudhary and Omkar Kadam - pursuing a diploma course in automobile engineering at the Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers built the bike as part of their college project, within 15 days. Vinod Shinde, senior faculty of the academy, said the bike has been fitted with a small petrol tank and a semi-pedal switch to start the vehicle.



Students and the faculty of the Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers with their new innovation

"The silencer for the bike was created using a small pipe. The bike itself is very light and can be used as a cycle, once the petrol is over," said Shinde. During a test run, the bike ran an average of around 60-70 km per litre.

The students spent around '22,000 on customising the cycle. All material was purchased from a local market. "The idea was to build an affordable bike with a small body, so that parking isn't a problem," Shinde added. "It's a multi-purpose vehicle. We wanted to build something that everyone can afford. If built on a large scale, it will cost anywhere between '15,000 and '18,000" said Chavan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates