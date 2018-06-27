Hotel Artemis director Drew Pearce's origins lie in his fascination with Los Angeles

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella and Jeff Goldblum

Director Drew Pearce

The only place that comes to the mind when we say dream city is Los Angles. A habitat where numerous folks from all around the world travel to with a dream. And one such human who travelled with the same thought was writer-director Drew Pearce. The ace writer and director of the upcoming crime sci-fi film, Hotel Artemis, moved in the city in a very interesting, yet sudden way.

Since childhood he fancied of living in LA, however he is original from Scotland and lived in England most of his life and here’s how he summaries his amusing experience, "After our first extended stay in L.A. (on Iron Man 3), my wife and I knew we wanted to move here permanently. We took the leap, packed everything we had in a container, and got on a plane. We've been here close to seven years and have never looked back."

In the same way, his upcoming thriller, is a set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Hotel Artemis follows the nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. He indeed, has imagined the essentials of this near forthcoming world in great detail. It is set to release in India on 29 June 2018.

