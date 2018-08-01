Search

Hotel chef kills wife on her birthday after a quarrel over a trivial issue

Aug 01, 2018, 22:03 IST | IANS

Police said accused Rajesh Singh Chauhan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday morning from a south Delhi locality, hours after he stabbed his wife Renu, 30, at least half a dozen times and fled

Representational Image

A hotel chef has been arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife to death on her birthday after a quarrel over a trivial issue, police said on Wednesday.

"Rajesh and Renu had a heated argument over a trivial issue at their Khanpur J.J Colony home around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Rajesh beat up Renu in front of their minor son and stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

As Renu cried for help, alarming neighbours, Rajesh escaped from the spot. Police took the woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Police said the couple often had heated arguments over minor issues. The accused works as a chef at a hotel in Mahipalpur area.

