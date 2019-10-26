Hotel City Point - Convenience and Comfort

Situated in the heart of Mumbai city, Hotel City Point in Dadar is a landmark location.

Location Centric

Making it convenient for customers is its location which can be accessed easily through different modes of transport be it local or intercity.

Besides this, Hotel City Point has all basic infrastructure from banks, post office, travel agencies and shopping toward in its vicinity making it an extremely lucrative location for its patrons.

Comfortable Stay

Besides its location, the hotel is also a one-stop destination for travellers. As one of the top quality economy hotels in Mumbai, the hotel has well- kept rooms with all the modern amenities that any star hotel provides. They have been specially designed with elitist needs of privacy and tranquility in mind and have been gracefully furnished to soothe and satisfy with amenities provided for complete relaxation in every room making guests feel cozy and comfortable and give them that “home feeling”. The suites are well appointed aposthy of luxury. It also stands as one of the top business hotels in Dadar and Mumbai. Graciously done in soothing shades and plush lighting, makes it the best economy hotel in Mumbai. With careful attention paid to every detail, the suites offer all the peace, quiet and privacy-special guests deserve. In short, City Point is the ideal choice for all business stays in Mumbai.

The staff is well-trained and courteous, making it easy for guests to seek assistance from them whenever needed.

Suitable for Conferences and Big Gatherings

Hotel City Point has a unique array of fully air conditioned conference/Banquet halls, suitable for 15 – 250 guests for training, meetings, marriage and pre-marriage ceremonies, birthday parties, kitty parties, etc.

All halls have been magnificently decorated to suit all special occasions. No wonder, Hotel City Point is a popular wedding destination too. It has perfect settings for a wedding crowd of 400 – 500. The Banquet Hall provides a perfect platform to organize unique, personalized and traditional marriage functions for up to 600 guests.

One can enjoy an exotic and spectacular wedding filled with wonderful memories in a rich and sumptuous atmosphere and tremendous fun for the guests.

Delectable Cuisine

Food provided in the halls has a mark of high standards and quality that has been thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed by all the patrons. The delicacies served have an unmistakable authenticity stamp of Hotel City Point.

Truly at Hotel City Point, convenience comes first. The hotel has successfully completed 25 years and now makes a statement “We had the convenience, now we add the experience”. Come and enjoy both.

Hotel City Point

Dadar T.T. Circle, Dadar East, Mumbai 400014

Mob: 98209 26275

Email: info@hotelcitypoint.com

For on-line Reservations: www.hotelcitypoint.com

