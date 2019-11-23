Hotel Mumbai makers release a song by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mithoon as a homage to martyrs of 26/11

Ahead of the film's release, makers of Hotel Mumbai have launched a new song - Bharat Salaam, which is a song created by the makers as a homage to the martyrs of 26/11 attacks.

Composed and sung by Mithoon along with Sunidhi Chauhan and BPraak, it's a touching number that reiterates people's belief in humanity. The overarching theme of the film is to celebrate the human spirit which triumphed in the face of adversity on the fateful series of events that started on November 26, 2008.

The makers wanted an anthem that reflects the theme of the film effectively, a song that unites the entire nation of India under the unbreakable spirit of humanity. Hotel Mumbai tells a humane story of the tragic sequence of events that started on the night of November 26, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai came under siege after ten gunmen entered the hotel premises and gunned down innocent people.

The song encapsulates the same sentiment and has been written by Mithoon himself. The song also features a choir of 40 singers alongside the notable singers.

The film portrays not only the extraordinary courage of the people but also the triumph of the human spirit and how people came out of the incident stronger. The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazan Boniadi among others in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai is set to release across India on 29th November in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates