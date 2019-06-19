Hotel owner, manager held in Gujarat for sewer cleaning deaths

crime

On Saturday, seven people, including four sanitation workers, died of asphyxiation while cleaning sewer of a hotel at Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Police have arrested the owner and the manger of a Vadodara-based hotel in which seven people died while cleaning a sewer last week, an official said on Wednesday.

Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed. The hotel owner identified Hasan Abbas Boraniya, and his brother Imdad Boraniya, who is its manager, were arrested from their residence in the city late Tuesday night, the police official said. The duo were absconding since last week after the incident last week and several police teams were formed to trace them, he said.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the district collector, demanding that the hotel owner be booked on charges of murder. They held a demonstration outside the collector's office over their demand. The Congress workers claimed they had earlier brought to the notice of the authorities concerned that the hotel was running illegally but no steps were taken against its owner.

