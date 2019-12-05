Hotel shed to make way for faster commute at Dombivli

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

An extended shed constructed by a restaurant next to Dombivli station's platform 1-A is set to make way for faster trains. The Central Railway (CR) plans to propose an overall alteration of Dombivli station to speed up the entry and exit of trains.

A senior official said CR is working on the proposal to remove the shed that necessitates a speed caution order. Other features of the proposal include converting platform no. 2 into a terminating station and easing a sharp curve — which necessitates speed limits — on the northern end of platform no. 1-A. In addition, the length of the platform will also be reduced slightly. The platforms' redesigning will lead to trains exiting and entering at faster speeds.

"We are in talks with a private party to get this work done. The project does not involve land acquisition, which will make the work happen faster," a senior official said. Dombivli station came into focus after the need for increased train frequency was raised by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Senior officials also said that two level-crossings between Kalyan and Thane eat into the capacity of the section. The railways managed to close one at Thakurli. "Local administrations need to work on the bridges faster. Once the road bridges are up, the level-crossings can be shut. While work on the Diva level-crossing is on, the one at Kalwa needs to be sped up," he added. The foot overbridge being constructed at Dombivli should be complete by June 2020.

"The closing down of remaining level-crossings will improve punctuality not just at Dombivli but on the overall Kalyan-Thane section. This, in addition to the new Thane-Diva corridor being built by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), will increase the capacity further. For Dombivli station, a number of immediate and long-term measures are being worked on," CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Dombivli has one of the highest passenger densities among stations beyond Thane. As per an MRVC study, Dombivli has one of the highest number of passengers boarding during rush hours. The passenger load during morning and evening peak hours (Slow+Fast Services) for the Up (CSMT-bound) direction and Down (Kalyan-bound) direction was between 40,000 to 50,000.

