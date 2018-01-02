Hoteliers, restaurant owners irked over Delhi civic body notices

A large number of hoteliers and restaurant owners operating in Paharganj and nearby areas are angry over show-cause notices served to them by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a federation representing them said

A large number of hoteliers and restaurant owners operating in Paharganj and nearby areas are angry over show-cause notices served to them by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a federation representing them said. These notices, most of them dated December 31, 2017, have been served over "insanitary and unhygienic conditions and encroaching public land/violating terms of municipal health licence", it said.

"These notices have been sent to about 150 hotels and restaurants functioning in Paharganj and nearby areas. Most of these were served on December 31, which was Sunday and without proper verification of the premises," said Arun Gupta, General Secretary of Delhi Hotel Mahasangh -- a federation claiming support of about 2,000 small guest houses in the national capital. Gupta said all hotels and restaurant owners comply with all the directives of the civil body. "If notices were to be issued then proper checks would have been done in the presence of the property owners. The corporation should take back these notices else we will lodge protest against it," he said.

Gupta said hoteliers and restaurant owners are willing to remove any deficiency pointed out by the civil body. The corporation has asked those receiving notices to revert within 24 hours failing which they would attract action against them, according to a notice, a copy of which is available with PTI. "All our members are law compliant. We will fulfil any requirement of the civic body. But it must follow a valid procedure and not issue such bulk notices," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.