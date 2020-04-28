Hundred Web Series Review: Little to celebrate besides sheroes

Hundred

On: Disney+, Hotstar

Directors: Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir

Cast: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, Karan Wahi

Rating:

In The Lotus Eater, British writer W Somerset Maugham had stated, "Very few people know where to look for happiness; fewer still find it." This was probably the theme directors Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir along with writer Abhishek Dubey wanted to explore when they sought out to make Hundred. Neither a steady actioner nor a rib-tickling comedy, the eight-part show is, above all, a triumph story of two women who are fighting everyday adversities and chasing their idea of happiness.

We are introduced to ACP Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta), who despite being the tough-as-nails cop is left playing second fiddle to her seniors, and Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru), a civil servant who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. If one is struggling to survive, the other has only 100 days to live. In a move that will change their lives, Saumya hires Netra as a police informer, inspiring her to be the hero of her life instead of being — as her colleague describes her — 'a kari patta' that elevates the flavour of dishes but has no identity of its own.

Watch the trailer of Hundred here:

Thematically, the story has nothing novel to offer except emphasising incessantly how women should take charge of their lives. What works to perfection here is the fine chemistry between Rajguru and Dutta. The Sairat actor plays Netra with heart, depicting the ache of a woman with a million unfulfilled dreams. Dutta powers through with an authentic portrayal of a woman who is striving to prove her merit at work. Even though Dutta's character is more nuanced, it is Rajguru who makes it impossible for you to take your eyes off her. A special mention to Karan Wahi, who is in top form.

Given that Narain's last work was the unimpressive Guilty, my modest expectations helped me like Hundred better. Though the narrative feels repetitive and often uninteresting, the women make it a worthy buddy comedy.

