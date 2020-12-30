Hottest fashion trends for 2021

Even the nattiest fashion-lover has had to resign him/herself to the comfort of sweatpants for the better part of 2020, with social distancing norms making the concept of dressing up almost redundant. Consequently, experts predict that 2021 will see familiar styles being carried forward, with a few tweaks to reflect our changing moods and sensibilities.



Fashion designers Sanjana Bubber and Asif Merchant

Relaxed and distressed

Ultimately, fashion is a means of expressing our emotional state, says Bubber. With a general air of rebellion marking the end of 2020, fashion-lovers are veering more towards distressed denims, loose fits, and acid washes. These will be equally popular with both men and women, she predicts. To keep your outfit from looking shabby, she suggests sticking to one ripped or distressed item, and pairing this with heels or sneakers

Luxe sportswear



Khushnaz Turner

Comfort will continue to be a top priority in 2021, says fashion blogger Khushnaz Turner, with sportswear pieces such as joggers taking on a sleeker avatar. "For a more dressed-up look, choose pieces in luxurious fabrics such as silk and satin, and in brighter colours and tropical patterns. Pair these with neutral pieces, aim for a streamlined and tailored silhouette, and wear high heels to add a touch of sophistication," she suggests.

Intricate jackets

Up-cycling and sustainability will be major focal points for fashion in 2021 says Turner. Bubber adds that many fashion-lovers are bringing in heirloom pieces to have them re-purposed into contemporary jackets, The jacket will be the highlight of the outfit. Steer clear of shine and glitter, and opt for matte embellishments.

Sheer fabrics



Priyanka Mehta

While 2020 started out with the mantra of 'More is more', 2021 will be marked by muted colours and lighter fabrics, shares fashion designer Asif Merchant. Expect to trade in last year's heavy brocades and organza fabrics for chiffons, georgette and crepe. The colour palette will feature soft pastel hues and smaller prints, says luxury consultant Priyanka Mehta. Men too can tap into this trend by layering opaque and sheer pieces to create more dimension.

Patchwork

Merchant believes that fashion in 2021 will return to the laid-back bohemian sensibilities of the 1970s. Expect to see patchwork make a strong appearance in separates such as skirts and jackets. Bubber says that you could even choose to up-cycle garments with minor rips and tears by having a patch sewn on, to replicate this effect and be eco-conscious. Flowing skirts and separates in patchwork or hand-block prints work well with lighter fabrics, says Turner.

Gender-bending styles

Harry Styles

Fashion designer Sanjana Bubber says, "In menswear, we see silhouettes and fabrics that are typically associated with women's clothing. This includes ruffles, skirts, kilts, and loose trousers that look like skirts. Paired with a sharp, tailored jacket, these can make quite a bold fashion statement."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news