Hottest guys to go on a dream date from Four More Shots Please!

While you and your girl gang may not agree on which TV show you're going to group-watch, you can agree that Amazon Prime Video original 'Four More Shots Please!' is a home to some of the hottest talent around! Check out the dishiest men on the latest season of the series:

Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi

Salt and pepper look is the new sexy! Indian supermodel, actor and filmmaker Milind Soman is a real heartthrob who has continued to steal hearts since he was seen in Four More Shots Please!

Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia

Jaane tu ya Jaane Naa fame Praeik Babbar is an absolute inspiration who started his carrier at a young age of 19. With three big-bang films and a web series in his kitty, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is in a good space.

Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna

Neil left us awestruck with his power pack performance in Bollywood films like 'Shaitan' and 'No One Killed Jessica'. Hi is a television, stage, and film actor known for his versatile acting skills across all formats.

Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair

What can have been a better combo than good looks and some excellent dance skills! Ankur Rathee rose to fame after he was first seen the web series 'Made in heaven'. He has been a dream date for beautiful girls since he became the finalist of Dance India Dance.

Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah

Fitness enthusiast Rajeev Siddhartha became a face through his web series 'Romil and Juyal'. In Four More shots too he has left no stone unturned to create a mark through his versatile acting and super sexy looks.

Watch out unlimited drama, chemistry and romance with these hottest hunks on 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2' exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

