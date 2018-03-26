Hottest March day in last 10 years: Here's why all of Mumbai was burning up

Mumbai witnessed its second hottest March day at temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, in nearly a decade on Sunday, and the heat is likely to continue, say experts



As the mercury rose to 41 degrees Celsius yesterday, Mumbaikars everywhere remarked that it had to be the hottest day they had ever seen. And, they're not far from the truth — this is the hottest day in March that the city has experienced in nearly a decade. The only time it was hotter was in March 2011, when the city recorded a temperature of 41.3.

The record for the hottest March day ever, however, is from around two generations ago; Mumbai witnessed blistering temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius in 1956.

Sunday's temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year, and as per the weather forecast, the heat will continue today as well. Yesterday, while the Santacruz station recorded 41degrees Celsius, similar high maximum temperature was recorded at Colaba station of 38 degrees Celsius, which is 6.7 degrees above normal.

"Due to the prevailing strong easterly wind from the land region, temperatures are expected to rise and similar conditions are likely to prevail for the next 24 hours. Delayed setting of sea breeze also added to the rise in temperature. This was second highest temperature recorded at Santacruz in the month of March in the last 10 years," read the statement issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

