Hours after arrest, DMK MP released on bail

Hours after Rajya Sabha MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Organising Secretary RS Bharathi was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of making derogatory statements against judges and Dalits, the court released him on interim bail.

His speech on February 15 at a party office against judges and Dalits was considered insulting and a police complaint was lodged by the leader of Athi Tamilar Makkal Katchi Kalyanasundaram under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bharathi said his speech was twisted on social media and his arrest is to satisfy 'someone'. The Rajya Sabha MP said that he had lodged a complaint against Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam for corruption.

Meanwhile, DMK President MK Stalin condemned Bharathi's arrest and said the party will not be cowed down by false cases. Stalin said Bharathi had given an explanation about his speech made at a party office and also expressed regret.

He added that there are two cases in the Madras High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case. Without taking that into account the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami had arrested Bharathi which was nothing but shameful, the DMP President said.

