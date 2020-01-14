Hours after Ritu Nanda's demise, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories'
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Ritu Nanda with the Kapoor family
Hours after, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, her sister-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor shared unseen pictures of Ritu and the Kapoor family. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Ritu Nanda with the Kapoor family. In one picture Neetu Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera with her late sister-in-law.
"My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace," she captioned the post.
In another post, Ritu Nanda was seen posing with actor Ranbir Kapoor and in another one, she was seen posing with Neetu Kapoor and other members of their family.
Keeping the caption simple, Kapoor only wrote, "Lovely memories", along with the series of posts.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bacchan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.
Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni later shared the news on their social media profiles.
