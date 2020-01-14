Search

Hours after Ritu Nanda's demise, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories'

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 18:00 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Ritu Nanda with the Kapoor family

Image source: Instagram/@neetu54
Image source: Instagram/@neetu54

Hours after, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, her sister-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor shared unseen pictures of Ritu and the Kapoor family. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of Ritu Nanda with the Kapoor family. In one picture Neetu Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera with her late sister-in-law.

"My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace ððð¸

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onJan 13, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

In another post, Ritu Nanda was seen posing with actor Ranbir Kapoor and in another one, she was seen posing with Neetu Kapoor and other members of their family.

Keeping the caption simple, Kapoor only wrote, "Lovely memories", along with the series of posts.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Lovly memories ððððð¥°

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onJan 14, 2020 at 1:49am PST

Earlier on Tuesday, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bacchan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni later shared the news on their social media profiles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK