Hoursofnews by Rudhrah Gourav joins list of popular,credible news websites

Set up just a year back, in 2019, HoursofNews has made a strong and steady climb to popularity as a go-to news source. Born on 28th February 1995, in Rupnagar Punjab, Rudhrah Gourav and Rudhrah Keshav are its founders.

Coming from a humble middle-class family background with no formal exposure to business, this dynamic brother duo was armed with zeal and vision to succeed in their endeavour.

Rudhrah Gourav with a razor-sharp focus on delivering credible and good content was at the helm of affairs. He mentions how imperative it is in modern times to have a keen eye for factual and unbiased information. As the co-founder of news disseminating website “which reaches out to the masses most of who are vulnerable and who have an appetite for unquestioned consumption, one has to be extra vigilant and exercise great caution and display a heightened sense of responsibility ,” adds Rudhrah Gourav.

Hours of News caters to various age groups as its viewers and subscribers and also has interesting and up to date latest information of various sections. The sections in this website include National, latest and breaking news, Technology, Entertainment with a special focus on the latest happenings in Bollywood, and it also covers Lifestyle news which is relevant and a good read for all without being limited to specific age groups.

With the world reeling under the current pandemic, Hours of News has a special section on the home page devoted to the latest COVID -19 related news and figures, this is a live section and updated live. The facts and figures are sourced from credible news sources like the WHO.

With a plethora of news sources available, these days it is a daunting task both for the news provider and the audience to separate the wheat from the chaff. Hours of News was established on the sound foundation and vision of its Director, Rudhrah Gourav who was unwilling to make any compromises on credibility and ethics to further his website. A great deal of hard work goes behind the scenes, as the team sifts through the news to bring out only credible and ethical news for public consumption.

With the print news becoming less popular as people find “on the go “ “any time news time” concept more convenient and log on through their desktops, laptops or mobile phones for their daily news and entertainment – Hours of News is emerging as a very popular and credible choice!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever