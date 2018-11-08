House painted blue again, Senate stays with reds

international

By capturing House of Representatives in the midterms, Democrats may exert a major institutional check on Trump and break Republican monopoly

Breaking the Republican monopoly on power, Democrats had already picked up over two dozen seats in the House - more than the 23 needed to take control of the House for the first time in eight years. Pic/AFP

Opposition Democrats captured the House of Representatives on Wednesday in the crucial midterm elections while President Donald Trump's Republican Party retained its majority in the Senate, an outcome likely to intensify the political bitterness and fighting between the two major parties in the run up to the 2020 presidential poll.

Breaking the Republican monopoly on power, Democrats had already picked up over two dozen seats in the House - more than the 23 needed to take control of the House for the first time in eight years. Initial statements coming from the Democratic party leaders indicated it would make it tough for President Trump, who wants major legislative changes on some of his signature issues including immigration, tax and healthcare reforms. By capturing the House of Representatives, the Democrats may exert a major institutional check on Trump and break the Republican monopoly in Washington.

Trump, who campaigned aggressively in the last several weeks, expressed satisfaction over the results and described this as tremendous success. "Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!" Trump said in a brief tweet. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats gained 24 seats giving them enough for the majority in the 435-membered chamber. Political pundits had predicted a much greater gain for the Democrats in the House, which was pointed out by the GOP leaders as they tended to give the credit for this to Trump. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, 78, is expected to be re-elected as Speaker of House of Representatives, which is equivalent to India's Lok Sabha. The new House would come into being next January.

219

Democrat seats in the House

193

Republican seats in the House

'Samosa Caucus' stays the same

The so-called 'Samosa Caucus' - an informal group of the Indian-Americans in the US Congress - failed to increase its strength, even as its all four incumbent members were re-elected to the House. None of the more than half a dozen new Indian Americans candidates could make it to the House.

What does this mean for the US?

. The Democrat majority in the House, which has seen a record number of female and racially diverse lawmakers being elected, will prove to be a major hindrance for President Donald Trump and his policies. Democratic Committee chairpersons have promised to restrict Trump's powers.

. The elections further reflect on the reaction of the US citizens who have not agreed with Trump's policies and agendas, especially the racial and cultural divides and the recently adopted anti-immigrant laws, undertaken during his two years in power.

