House that?

Camp rock

The four walls of the house are all that most of us have been seeing for the past three months, and let's face it, this isn't going to change anytime soon. We admit it can get pretty monotonous to work and chill in the same space for days, but with a little rearranging, you can change the way your house looks. Case in point: a new Instagram trend of fancying tents out of a dupatta and a bangle. "It's perfect for a Zoom cocktail party," says Ishani Sarkar, a Kolkata-based home decor blogger on Instagram.

First, pick a spot — be it your living room or the terrace, if you'd like to camp under the stars — where there's a hook. "Use a thin mattress or pile a couple of carpets for the base. Wrap it up with a bed sheet. Next, take a long chiffon dupatta or a saree and slide it through the bangle so that you have equal lengths on both sides. Hang the bangle on the hook above the mattress and tuck the dupatta ends below it," explains Sarkar, adding one can cover the wall with a bed sheet. "Bring out the plants, throw in cushions, place a serving table, and hang string lights. Light a torch and climb in," she adds.

The Zen zone

With all that's going on around us, we need time and space to calm down. And since we should not head out, Sarkar feels one should design their own "Zen corner" in the house. The 23-year-old tells us, "While you can work out or meditate anywhere, it's always nice to have a place in the house which gives off a peaceful vibe."

To create the Zen corner, one should look at colours like white or blue, and choose a spot next to a window with access to ample light and air. Pointing to her Zen zone, she says that it is advisable to stick to a colour theme. "Think of things that help you relax. I like the moon, so I cut out golden circles and semi-circles using copper-coloured paper, strung all of them together with a thread and hung them on the wall. Because I make my own dreamcatchers, I hung those up and put up some lights, too," she shares, adding that she used a tapestry to cover the floor.

You can also scatter some pillows, prop up a low stool and cover it with a white cloth. "If you have a mandala or chakras, hang them, and light a diffuser. I placed some Buddha artefacts on the stool. This can be a spot for you to not just work out or meditate, but also get some much needed me-time," Sarkar suggests.

Just swing it

"If you want to video-call your family and friends, or have an informal work meeting, you may want to slip out of your study table to someplace else with a more casual vibe," shares Sarkar, owner of the digital shop, The Bohemian Store, adding, "For this, you can suspend a swing in a corner of your bedroom or living room. To add a pop of colour, make tassels out of old wool and stitch it onto a cushion, and place this on your swing."

She also suggests making a macramé plant holder or using liquor bottles for the same. Decorate one side of the wall with lights in a zigzag pattern and clip photos of your loved ones; they might love to see it during the video call. "If you have a dream-catcher, hang it on the opposite wall. Don't forget to place a small table to place the laptop," she suggests.

