Mumbai: House wall collapses in Mankhurd; six injured

Six people injured after the house wall collapsed after high tension wire fell on the house in Mankhurd area on Monday, said the Disaster Control Unit. The injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital. "The injured include four minors--Arbaz Shaikh, Nilesh Yadav, Vipul Ghanshyam Pathak and Dhiraj Yadav, all aged up to 14 years," said Dr Patil, AMO, Govandi Shatabdi Hospital.



He said the condition of those injured was stable. One of the injured, named, Lata Parshuram Palekar was treated quickly and discharged from the hospital. The treatment of Prashant Dilip Pawar, 25, is going on.



The incident took place at around 4.30 pm after high tension wire fell on the house at Ekta Nagar's Shivneri road in Mankhurd Mandala. The incident was reported by the CP Control room.

