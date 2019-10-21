Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and gang all set to take you back to 1419 with the new song, Chammo

For the uninitiated, Housefull 4 is India's first reincarnation comedy and is set in two time periods- 1419 and 2019. We have seen three songs so far, two in the present time and one in the bygone era, the famous Bala song. Now, the latest track, Chammo, finally gives us a more meticulous glimpse of 1419 and the other palette of actors. Check it out:

The song has been shot on a grand scale, keeping in mind the period setting of the comedy. It also features the veteran star, Ranjit, who had a scene-stealing cameo in the second film of the franchise. Every actor has a double role in this Farhad Samji directorial and the trailer has already received a fantastic response from the fans. All set to release on October 25, Housefull 4 is expected to be the biggest hit out of all the four films and also all the principal actors.

On the work front, Kumar leads the pack with as many as five films lined-up for release that include titles like Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. Sanon comes second with Mimi, an untitled thriller with Rahul Dholakia, Bachchan Pandey with Kumar again and Luka Chuppi 2. Deol will star in Netflix's Class of '83 and a web series on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, directed by Prakash Jha. Deshmukh will be seen in Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3. And lastly, Kriti Kharbanda will star in Pagalpanti and Chehre.

Fans have also predicted the comedy will hit the Rs 250-crore mark and turn out to be Kumar's biggest success of all time. Will the clash with Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh deter its commercial prospects? We'll find out in four days.

