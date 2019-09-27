Know your Housefull 4 characters: Akshay Kumar and Co are ready to give you a double dose of past and present

The entire team of Housefull 4, keeping their promise intact, shared as many as 12 posters of the film, revealing two looks of the principal characters. For the uninitiated, the comedy flirts with the theme of reincarnation and every actor has a double role.

The film was announced all the way back in 2017, after the blockbuster success of Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again. And now, after the success of this year's Total Dhamaal, the makers of Housefull are also hoping their franchise would also hit the bullseye.

Take a look at the posters right here:-

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar plays a warrior from the year 1419 named Bala and a modern-day hottie from 2019, Harry. And expectedly, he could pull the farce off with ease and effortlessness.

2. Riteish Deshmukh

Another actor known for impeccable comic timing, Riteish Deshmukh essays the roles of an effeminate Kathak dancer, Bangdu Maharaj and Roy. And we don't think there's any other actor who can play these diverse characters with as much fluidity.

3. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol will remind you of two things with his ancient look- His own hit, Soldier, and his dad, the iconic actor, Dharmendra. He plays Dharamputra and Max, and it has been a while since we saw the actor dabble with the genre of comedy. Let's see how he fares.

4. Kriti Sanon

Before we witness her historical look in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, watch her as Rajkumari Madhu. And her second character is London based Kriti. A double whammy for all her fans to see her in a traditional and modern avatar!

5. Pooja Hegde

Another actor who went back in time in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Pooja Hegde plays Rajkumari Mala and also Pooja. Will the actress manage to impress the audiences and critics?

6. Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda essays Rajkumari Meena and Neha, and all we can say is that she doesn't disappoint, at least with her first look. How she fares in terms of acting will be known once we see the film.

The first three Housefulls dealt with the plot of mistaken identities and the subsequent chaos and confusion, the fourth part takes the theme to a grand level. Will the comedy deliver enough bangs for our bucks?

Fans of Kumar are hoping this film could be his maiden Rs 250 crore grosser and we thought so. However, the film has tough competition, not from one but two other Diwali releases, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh. Don't be surprised if either of the two ends up with more houseful boards than Housefull itself.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates