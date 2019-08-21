Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to have qawwali face-off

bollywood

Housefull 4 revolves around reincarnation. The comedy, featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh, has two tracks - while one part traces the protagonists' lives in the present day, another segment is set 500 years ago.

File image of Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati. Image sourced from mid-day archives

After his successful film Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is now pulling up his socks for Housefull 4. The fourth instalment of the Housefull series deals with the concept of reincarnation and will see Akshay as a maharaja in the segment that deals with his past life.

Further adding to the audiences' curiosity, Akshay will reportedly be seen in a qawwali face-off with Rana Daggubati. According to Mumbai Mirror, the song will have Akshay and Rana leading the face-off, with the other key characters - Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Panday joining the jugalbandi. The song will take the story forward.

Speaking to the daily, a source close to the development said, "It appears at a crucial juncture and is on the lines of a fun conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist."

Apart from the qawwali, Akshay will also be crooning the title track of the comedy. The song will explore his rapping skills. The promotional track will be shot solely on Kumar. mid-day spoke to a source who said, "Farhad Samji, who was one of the directors of It's Entertainment, had convinced Akshay to croon the title track for the comedy. This time too, it was his idea that Akki explores his rapping skills. While producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the idea, the producer-director duo then convinced their leading man to give his nod. The Tanishk Bagchi composition is yet to be recorded. The makers are yet to decide if it should be a solo track or one that sees him croon alongside Mika Singh."

The movie was originally helmed by Sajid Khan, who stepped down as its director after he was accused of sexual harassment. He was replaced by Farhad Samji. Housefull 4 is all set to hit theatres across India on October 26, 2019.

Akshay was last seen in the Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal. The movie, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals. The Gold actor essayed the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO. Also starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, the movie released on August 15, 2019, to a positive response from the audience and critics.

