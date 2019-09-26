Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar shares the brand new poster of the reincarnation comedy
With the cast and the canvas getting bigger, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 could be one of the biggest successes of 2019.
Yesterday, the entire cast of Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, shared their respective looks on social media. And just a while ago, Kumar shared the brand new poster that showcases all the principal characters together, in their past and present avatars.
As you all know by now, Housefull 4 is India's first reincarnation comedy and also the most expensive one. Over 75 crores have been spent by Nadiadwala Grandsons only on the VFX. It's bigger in size and scale and hopefully should be much ahead of the first three films in the franchise in the comedic quotient. What also separates Housefull 4 from the first three films is the release. Up until now, Housefull was a summer franchise, but the fourth film opens in the cinemas on Diwali this year, clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh.
Take a look at the latest poster of Housefull 4 right here:
View this post on Instagram
Ek zindagi kaafi nahi thi toh hum waapas aa gaye! Presenting the house of comedy ð fun and entertainment ð¬ #Housefull4. Trailer out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson
After going through a lot of ups and downs, the comedy is finally ready for release and the excitement among fans is expectedly palpable. Kumar recently delivered his first 200-crore grosser with Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal and buzz is that this could touch the 250-crore mark. He's also one of the busiest stars in the business currently and his line-up for 2020 is already ready. He'll give his fans and critics films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. We can't wait!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Akshay Kumar shares interesting posters of Housefull 4