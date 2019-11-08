Housefull 4: As the Bala song completes 100 million views, Akshay Kumar thanks fans in a unique way

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 was keenly awaited by his fans since it was the fourth film of the franchise and also because of the Bala song. Kumar asked all his fans to replicate or imitate the hook step of the song and it immediately triggered a sea of videos on social media. Suddenly, Bala was the only song on the Internet.

And given the massive popularity of the actor, thousands of fans sent him their videos that left the actor elated and excited. And now, after the film's success, the leading man has another reason to be jubilant. The song has fetched more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Kumar took to his Twitter account and thanked all his fans for sending him the videos on the Bala Challenge, and it was rather unique thanks. Take a look right here:

100 million Shaitan ke saale are shaking a leg with us! #TheBalaChallenge abhi bhi jaari and thank y’all for that. Book your tickets for #Housefull4 NOW!

BMS: https://t.co/gJcF0gxm8V

Paytm: https://t.co/PJtvOW1L1x pic.twitter.com/yzk2BuzYnM — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 8, 2019

Housefull 4 has already surpassed the collections of 2.0 and now has set its eyes on Mission Mangal, which is the actor's highest grosser of all time. Due to the festivities, Housefull 4 started on a slow note but showed massive growth post the Diwali celebrations. The makers cannot wait for the film to hit a double century at the ticket windows.

Kumar now has as many as six films lined-up for release. The first one is Good Newwz, which will be followed by Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and a film with Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani, titled Bell Bottoms.

