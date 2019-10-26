Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1: The reincarnation comedy mints Rs 19.08 crore

It's the time to celebrate for the full cast and crew of Housefull 4! The film, fourth one in the Housefull franchise has garnered the higher numbers as compared to the other films in the series, The film has emerged as the biggest pre-Diwali movie as it mints Rs 19.08 crore.

Housefull is one of the biggest Bollywood franchises and all the movies have worked well at the box office. Now, Housefull 4 has put all the other films from the series behind by charting the highest numbers.

The audience seems to have loved the laughter riot that the film claims to be, and enjoying the light-hearted entertainment during Diwali. And with the Diwali holidays approaching, the movie may get even more footfalls in the coming days.

Housefull, which a reincarnation comedy, stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles. Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film has opened to fairly good reviews at the box office.

