Housefull 4 box office day 5: The reincarnation comedy enters Rs 100 crore club

Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol in a still from the film. Picture courtesy/Fox Star Studio's official YouTube channel

With the most sought after comedy franchises, perfect cast and scale, releasing the film on a festival like Diwali become an added advantage for it. The three-four days vacation leads to more footfalls in theatres. Here, we are talking about Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, the reincarnation comedy that has entered the Rs 100 crore club in five days.

The ensemble comedy earned Rs 24.04 crore on its fifth day (Tuesday). On Monday, which was an extended festival day, Housefull 4 earned Rs 34.56 crore and, therefore Tuesday and Wednesday's collection became of utmost importance for the film to survive on the box office.

Mumbai, Delhi-NCR-Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, CP, CI territories have contributed majorly to the fifth day's earnings for Housefull's fourth installment.

Here are day-wise figures of the film's collection:

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

The five day's total collection brings Housefull 4's collection to Rs 111.82 crore.

Talking about the film, it is a light-hearted entertaining film for the viewers. Although the movie has been panned by the film critics, the ticket registers have been ringing with great numbers.

Housefull 4, which is a reincarnation comedy, stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles. Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film released on October 25, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates