Housefull 4 Box Office: Film remains rock steady on Saturday; earns 18.81 crore

Housefull 4, after collecting Rs 18.85 crore across India on its first day of release, remained rock steady on Day 2 i.e. on its 1st Saturday. The multi-starrer comedy-drama has collected Rs 18.81 crore on Day 2, taking its two days box office total to Rs 37.89 crore. The film is a reincarnation comedy., with a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh. Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collection of the movie. He wrote, "Housefull 4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: Rs 37.89 cr."

The movie also set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar not only surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from the movie. He also challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.

Scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task. fans went gaga over the actor's signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.

