Housefull 4: Get ready to meet 14th century's Raavan, Bala, in Shaitan Ka Saala

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Because this is India's first reincarnation comedy, fans are excited to see a blend of two drastically different genres. The makers today have unveiled the teaser of the new song, Shaitaan Ka Saala, which introduces us to the second avatar of the film's leading man, Akshay Kumar. Check it out:

Bala is a 14th-century warrior and has been described as the Raavan of that era, albeit a rather comical one. Every actor has a double role in what has been mounted as India's most expensive comedy. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Coming to this song, Kumar forays into the world of comedy after a gap of three years, his last one coincidentally being Housefull 3.

The actor recently joked how he's likely to lose all the respect he earned with his patriotic outings once critics see Housefull 4. The film is all set to release on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali and the trade and fans are expecting this Farhad Samji directorial to touch the 250-crore mark. Time to wait and watch!

