Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon grips the audience yet again with her comic timing

Kriti Sanon, the versatile actress is known to have created a niche for herself with her girl-next-door roles in Bollywood. But what has also always gripped the audience is Kriti's impeccable comic timing.

Back with yet another film in the comedy genre - this time in the Housefull series, Kriti has not failed to impress her viewers yet again. Kriti Sanon recently launched the trailer of the film and the comic timing of the actress is commendable yet again. Kriti's love for comedy is truly visible with her acting chops making her the queen of comedy.

Kriti has always looked up to the iconic Madhuri Dixit as her role model. Be it her dancing skill or her comic skillfulness, the actress owes it all to the legendary superstar. Sources say that after Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon can effortlessly be the Gen-Y queen of comedy.

In the upcoming film, Kriti is paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The duo has been lauded for their chemistry that is visible in the trailer.

