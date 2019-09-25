Housefull 4 posters: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda ooze royalty as princesses Madhu, Mala, Meena

The makers of Housefull are kicked to share the posters of the film's fourth instalment. After releasing the posters of the male actors from Housefull 4, they have dropped the posters of actresses Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The Heropanti girl, Mohenjo-Daro and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana stars have two avatars - as princesses Madhu, Mala, Meena and their modern-age avatars, Kriti, Pooja, and Neha respectively.

Kriti Sanon is thrilled about this reincarnation comedy, which is evitable through her post. She shared two posters, one dressed as Princess Madhu, and the other one has Madhu and Kriti from London. Pooja Hegde also shared her look from Housefull 4, which has her dressed similarly as Kriti. "Decked up in traditional attire and heavy jewellery, Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous. "Miliye Rajkumar Madhu aur London ki Kriti se (yes the character's name is also Kriti) !! Witness this total madness of #Housefull4," wrote Kriti on Instagram.

Pooja Hegde shared her pictures and said, the story that started in 1419 will finally complete in 2019. Here's what she wrote: "Yeh kahaani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, khatam hogi 600 saal baad 2019 mein. Witness the journey of Rajkumari Mala and Pooja in the roller coaster ride of #Housefull4 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) onSep 25, 2019 at 2:30am PDT

Kriti Kharbanda shared her looks from the film on Instagram and wrote: "Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) onSep 25, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's poster from the film promises ultimate chaos, confusion, and fun to the audience. He plays the role of a maharaja from 1419 named Rajkumar Bala and the other poster has him as Harry from London (2019).

The other actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol's posters have also been unveiled on Wednesday morning. Riteish Deshmukh is seen as dancer Bangdu Maharaj and the next character has him as the modern Roy. Bobby plays Dharamputra, a warrior, and a barber, Max.

The trailer of Housefull 4 will release on September 27, 2019, and is slated for a bumper Diwali release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates