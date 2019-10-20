Housefull 4: Raveena Tandon all set to join the Bala Challenge and dance on the Shaitan Ka Saala song

It doesn't take long for India to pick up on new trends and the latest one adding to the list of viral trends is none other than the #BalaChallenge. Inspired by the song Shaitan Ka Saala from the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, the Bala challenge has created a frenzy that has never been seen before.

The nation as a whole is grooving to the quirky song and people are uploading videos of themselves doing the signature step across social media platforms. This trend isn’t just limited to fans but a multitude of celebrities too. Soon as the song was released, various celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani contributed to what is possibly the biggest social media ever trend in India.

And recently, Raveena Tandon, who happens to be an ex-flame of Akshay Kumar, also did the #BalaChallenge on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 where she is one of the three judges.

Needless to say, nobody is spared from the viral #BalaChallenge, even exes and as it happens, Raveena Tandon's show is also based on the concept of exes.

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

