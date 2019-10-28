Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh, Made In China: Three's a crowd at the box office

Diwali is a much sought-after release window as films can be assured of strong openings. However, this year's offerings — Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China — seem to be on shaky ground.

Although the Akshay Kumar-led comedy witnessed a strong opening at Rs 19.08 crore, it didn't show any growth on the second day with its two-day tally reading Rs 37.89 crore. Trade analyst Amod Mehra attributes the disappointing figures to the three-way clash.



A still from Saand Ki Aankh

"Two films can be accommodated, but three releases can be crowded. Add to that, the word of mouth for Housefull 4 hasn't been encouraging. It will be difficult for the film to break even," says Mehra.

Things aren't looking up for the other two films — while Made In China made Rs 4 crore over two days, the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer managed only Rs 1.25 crore. What can be a silver lining for the women-led film is that it won rave reviews and showed 100 per cent jump on Saturday.

Trade guru Girish Wankhede is optimistic about the film. "It is a dark horse as it has shown more than 100 per cent jump on the second day. It will be interesting to see if the film can hold its own through the week."

Rs 38cr and Rs 1.3cr

Two-day figures of Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh respectively

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates