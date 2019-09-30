Housefull 4 song: Ek Chumma is peppy and full of energy

After sharing the teaser, the makers of Housefull 4 have now shared the link of the full song, Ek Chumma. It's stylishly shot in London and has been filmed on all the principal characters of the comedy. It's peppy, full of energy and is likely to become a chartbuster.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, the best thing about Ek Chumma is that it's an original composition, unlike a remixed version of an old classic.

Have a look at the song right here:

Given the film is a reincarnation comedy, the next song will surely be from 1419, the other era Housefull 4 is set in. Let's wait and watch!

