MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Housefull 4 song: Ek Chumma is peppy and full of energy

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 14:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ek Chumma from Housefull 4 is stylishly shot and is likely to become a chartbuster.

Picture Courtesy: T-Series/Official YouTube Page
Picture Courtesy: T-Series/Official YouTube Page

After sharing the teaser, the makers of Housefull 4 have now shared the link of the full song, Ek Chumma. It's stylishly shot in London and has been filmed on all the principal characters of the comedy. It's peppy, full of energy and is likely to become a chartbuster.

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, the best thing about Ek Chumma is that it's an original composition, unlike a remixed version of an old classic.

Have a look at the song right here:

Given the film is a reincarnation comedy, the next song will surely be from 1419, the other era Housefull 4 is set in. Let's wait and watch!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Akshay KumarHousefull 4Riteish Deshmukhbobby deolkriti sanonkriti kharbandapooja hegdeEntertainment Newsbollywood news

Kangana Ranaut makes a glamorous appearance at Miss Diva 2019 event

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
SUNDAY MID-DAY: BOOK A COPY
The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai

The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai