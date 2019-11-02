Housefull 4: This reincarnation comedy is a bonafide blockbuster!

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios' reincarnation comedy Housefull 4 maintains its hold at the box office even post-Diwali holidays. The film continued its phenomenal run, earning 13.14cr on Thursday, October 31 (day 7), taking the total collections to Rs 141.31 crore.

Housefull 4 continues to woo the audience especially kids and family across multiplex and single screens. This ensemble comedy is all set to continue its dream run at the box office in its second weekend. Here are the day-wise collections:

Friday - 19.08cr

Saturday -18.81cr

Sunday- 15.33cr

Monday - 34.56cr

Tuesday- 24.04cr

Wednesday- 16.35cr

Thursday- 13.14cr

Total collections -141.31cr

It had a fantastic run in the international markets as well, with a week one earning $ 4.28m (INR 30.3 crore). Here are the collections:

Key Markets:

Middle East - $ 1.26 m

North America - $ 1.29 m

UK - $ 495k

Australia- $ 304k

NZ & Fiji - $ 200k

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to thank everyone who made Housefull 4 a success, take a look:

Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love. pic.twitter.com/AY0dC8ZdY2

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2019

Given the fact that every film of the franchise has been a massive success, it seems the makers will very soon commence work on the fifth part of the series. Let's see what new they offer the audience in Housefull 5!

