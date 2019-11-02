MENU

Housefull 4: This reincarnation comedy is a bonafide blockbuster!

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 08:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Housefull 4 continues to rake in the moolah and is all set to be a bonafide blockbuster!

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Fox Star Hindi

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios' reincarnation comedy Housefull 4 maintains its hold at the box office even post-Diwali holidays. The film continued its phenomenal run, earning 13.14cr on Thursday, October 31 (day 7), taking the total collections to Rs 141.31 crore.

Housefull 4 continues to woo the audience especially kids and family across multiplex and single screens. This ensemble comedy is all set to continue its dream run at the box office in its second weekend. Here are the day-wise collections:

Friday - 19.08cr
Saturday -18.81cr
Sunday- 15.33cr
Monday - 34.56cr
Tuesday- 24.04cr
Wednesday- 16.35cr
Thursday- 13.14cr
Total collections -141.31cr

It had a fantastic run in the international markets as well, with a week one earning $ 4.28m (INR 30.3 crore). Here are the collections:

Key Markets:

Middle East - $ 1.26 m
North America - $ 1.29 m
UK - $ 495k
Australia- $ 304k
NZ & Fiji - $ 200k

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to thank everyone who made Housefull 4 a success, take a look:

Given the fact that every film of the franchise has been a massive success, it seems the makers will very soon commence work on the fifth part of the series. Let's see what new they offer the audience in Housefull 5! 

