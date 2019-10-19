Housefull 4's dialogue promo featuring Akshay Kumar's character Bala will have you laughing in splits!

Housefull 4 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. Taking it a notch higher, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious dialogue promo on his social media handle from Housefull 4 with his character Bala.

The actor took to social media to share the latest dialogue promo from the movie giving us more insight into his character, "Main nahi tera baap takleya! Kaise Bala ki shaitaani machaati hai dhamaal, dekhiye in

#Housefull4 iss Diwali."

The makers have released three songs from the movie and all of them have been creating quite a buzz across social media, especially the second song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' which has given rise to the #BalaChallenge which has taken over the social media in a frenzy unlike ever seen before.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy with each of the actors having two avatars in the film. First, from the ancient period of 1419 and secondly their modern-age character from 2019. The story that started 600 years ago will finally get completed in 2019. Housefull is one of the most-loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. With each passing installment, the scale of the film gets bigger and better.

The film is India's first reincarnation comedy and also the most expensive one. Over 75 crores have been spent by Nadiadwala Grandsons only on the VFX. It's bigger in size and scale and hopefully should be much ahead of the first three films in the franchise in the comedic quotient.

Until now, the franchise would occupy the summer slot for its release. However, this year, Housefull 4 has sealed the Diwali slot. With none of the Khans' releasing their film on the festival, Akshay Kumar is making the most out of this auspicious festive release date. Reportedly, Akshay might also rap for this reincarnation comedy.

With a superlative cast, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China and Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

