Housefull 4's The Bhoot Song: It's time to groove to Ramsey Baba's tunes

Housefull 4 is receiving a lot of appreciation ever since the trailer was released. After releasing interesting posters of each character from the movie, the makers released two songs and both of them have been creating a rage across social media, especially the second song 'Shaitan Ka Saala' which has given rise to the #BalaChallenge. And now, the makers are all set to release Housefull 4's third song from the movie titled 'The Bhoot Song', which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with the entire star cast of the film. Check out the song right here:

The madness of Ramsey Baba (Nawaz) when he helps Harry (Akshay) get rid of demonic possession!

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the news about the release of the song from Housefull 4. The actor shared, "Ab yeh gaana bhool se bhi aapka peecha nahi chodega. Catch the latest track of #Housefull4 tomorrow. #TheBhootSong #SajidNadiadwala"

The actor also shared an interesting poster of the song. Take a look:

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates