Houses damaged, washed away in flash floods in Uttarakhand

In the cloudburst which occurred in Dhurma village of Chamoli district in Uttarkhand on Saturday late night, three houses were damaged while two were washed away in flash floods. People who lived close by had to vacate their houses as debris had fallen into the residential area.

Uttarakhand: Three houses damaged and two washed away in flash floods following a cloudburst that took place in Dhurma village in Chamoli District late last night. No casualties have been reported yet. District administration is reaching the spot. pic.twitter.com/j98uY6zCBT — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

No casualties have been reported in the incident till now. The district administration has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Landslides have been caused by heavy and incessant rainfall which created havoc in many parts of Uttarakhand. Normal life has been severely disturbed and disrupted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies