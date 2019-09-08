MENU

Houses damaged, washed away in flash floods in Uttarakhand

Published: Sep 08, 2019, 14:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Normal life has been severely disturbed and disrupted

Houses damaged, washed away in flash floods in Uttarakhand
Flash floods in Uttarakhand. Pic/ANI

In the cloudburst which occurred in Dhurma village of Chamoli district in Uttarkhand on Saturday late night, three houses were damaged while two were washed away in flash floods. People who lived close by had to vacate their houses as debris had fallen into the residential area.

No casualties have been reported in the incident till now. The district administration has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Landslides have been caused by heavy and incessant rainfall which created havoc in many parts of Uttarakhand. Normal life has been severely disturbed and disrupted.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

