Housethome: India's first curated Home Style platform that helps Decor Enthusiasts find the right inspiration

At some point, every one of us has shared that giddy excitement of moving into a new place. Whether moving into a rental or a purchased property, your living space plays an instrumental role in maintaining both your serenity and sanity. One thing is for sure there is a long, arduous road to go before you start calling those empty echoing rooms your humble abode. Home Décor follows a predictable timeline for the uninitiated, beginning with dreamy ideas and ending in exhaustion keeping track of all the Pinterest boards, bookmarks, and open tabs. If you find yourself asking, "If only there is a one-stop-shop for all your home décor resources?" We have just the solution, Housethome.



Based out of Bengaluru, this startup has been founded by two experienced professionals, turned Entrepreneurs Ashokh Bharggav & Nalini Bharggav. Ashokh, who sold his last Home Style platform in 2012, to India's oldest Décor Publication, INSIDE OUTSIDE Magazine, belonging to the Business India Group. Nalini has over a decade and a half of leadership experience working with well eastablished brands like Vodafone, Amex, ICICI Prudential & more.



Initiated by their love for home décor and design, the Founding Team realized the struggle of sifting through a plethora of scattered resources across the internet, and realised pretty early on, that browsing through endless catalogs of contradictory design choices and subpar content is a sure shot road to buyer fatigue. With Housethome, the goal is to provide a streamlined solution curating the finest content from over 500 of the best Indian and Global Décor and Design resources. Through their curated website, they offer to do all the tedious screening so that you're presented only with the most valuable aesthetic options in making your casa dreams come to life.



Since its launch, Housethome has received an overwhelming nod of approval from Décor enthusiasts across the globe, quickly scaling up to over 225,000 + readers daily, who now engage with the Brand. Behind the platform, the Team at Housethome have deployed smart data analytics and AI capability that learns your taste and preferences to showcase content attuned to your specific needs. A smart move considering the burgeoning home décor market in India valued at over 30 billion dollars and growing faster than ever, with a new, design & style conscious audience and reader base actively looking for engaging content and actionable resources.



There is something for everyone on the website and their social media platforms, with houses and décor ideas ranging from single bachelor pads, 1bhk homes to grand 7,000 plus duplex homes. Not to forget the platform also showcases a feature lists of celebrity homes and India's hidden antique treasure troves, across cities. HousetHome is a welcome resource for any décor lover that seeks to avoid the buyer remorse caused by an impulsive and fatigue driven design decision, and spending countless hours trying to find the 'right' inspiration.

