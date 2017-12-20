Houthis fire ballistic missile towards Riyadh
Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday but there were no reports of casualties
Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday but there were no reports of casualties, the Saudi-led coalition said. A spokesman for the Houthissaid a ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace, where a meeting of Saudi leaders was under way. "Coalition forces confirm intercepting an Iranian-Houthi missile targeting (the) south of Riyadh. There are no reported casualties at this time," tweeted the government-run Center for International Communication.
A spokesman for the Houthi movement said a ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace. representation Pic/AFP
The attack happened hours before Saudi Arabia was due to announce the country's annual budget in a news conference expected to be attended by senior ministers.
Air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have killed at least 136 civilians and non-combatants since December 6, the UN human rights spokesman said on Tuesday.
Other UN officials said the coalition was maintaining tight restrictions on ships reaching Yemen even though 8 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine with the country relying on imports for the bulk of its food, fuel and medicine.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here
Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go
Trending Video