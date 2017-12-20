Houthis fire ballistic missile towards Riyadh

Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday but there were no reports of casualties

Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday but there were no reports of casualties, the Saudi-led coalition said. A spokesman for the Houthissaid a ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace, where a meeting of Saudi leaders was under way. "Coalition forces confirm intercepting an Iranian-Houthi missile targeting (the) south of Riyadh. There are no reported casualties at this time," tweeted the government-run Center for International Communication.



A spokesman for the Houthi movement said a ballistic missile targeted the royal court at al-Yamama palace. representation Pic/AFP

The attack happened hours before Saudi Arabia was due to announce the country's annual budget in a news conference expected to be attended by senior ministers.