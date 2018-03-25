How 19th century science fiction has become today's reality

At a new talk, a historian explores how 19th-century science fiction has gone on to become a living reality

Those who've relished sci-fi fantasies by HG Wells and George Orwell, among other 19th and 20th century fiction writers, may have observed that as much as their worlds appeared far-fetched and strangely exaggerated for their times, it's now very much part of our living reality. Archaeologist and historian Dr Kurush Dalal will delve deeper into stories of how fantasy became fact, at a new talk inspired by the ongoing exhibition Asymmetrical Objects at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum.



Dr Kurush Dalal

Titled, The Worlds Within: Sci-Fi in 19th Century, Dr Dalal will discuss various theories about the Earth and the idea of apocalypse as propagated in pop culture. "Science fiction as a genre, has been an influencer in so many aspects of modern life - not just technological, but also philosophical and scientific," he explains. "It is interesting how so many things that science talked about, have now become science fact. To give you a simple example, when we watched Star Trek in the 80s, and Captain Kirk took out his communicator, did anyone imagine that we'd someday have a flip-open phone, which you could use without a wire or unit. I don't think we even dreamed of that," he adds.

Dr Dalal will also be using exhibits, featuring artists like Atul Bhalla, Jitish Kallat, Manish Nai, Sahej Rahal and Shilpa Gupta, among others, to explore interesting concepts related to symmetry.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla

RSVP: eventshigh.com

