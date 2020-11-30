How 54,000 people got jobs through Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur model

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has created a model in his parliamentary constituency Nagpur through which more than 54,000 people got jobs in several companies. This was achieved through a project called MIHAN -- 'Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur'.

As the development of Nagpur and the Vidarbha region started taking place, this project helped in generating employment to the local people. With this, Gadkari has also fulfilled the promise made to the people in 2014 of generating 50,000 jobs in the area.

Nagpur is an important city for air and rail traffic due to its special geographical location. Considering this, Gadkari started the MIHAN project to make Nagpur and the Vidarbha region the hub of economic activities. The work towards this direction had started in 2009.

Gadkari later played a key role in setting up the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nagpur. After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari became an MP from Nagpur and eventually a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government, after which he focused on working on his dream project.

Gradually, some big companies showed interest in the MIHAN project. Many companies came forward for investment.

Air India has provided jobs to at least 4,500 people in Nagpur, HCL has employed around 2,500 people and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given employment to 7,500 people. Similarly, investment opportunities of more than 170 companies have provided employment opportunities.

Providing details to IANS about employment provided by the companies, Nitin Gadkari's office said that 54,868 people got jobs in Nagpur in the last six years. These jobs were created following the establishment of industries and development projects in Nagpur.

A total of 36,407 jobs have been generated in SEZ and 16,162 in the non-SEZ area. At the same time, 2,299 people got jobs through the Central Facility Building MIHAN SEZ. The youth in Nagpur is expected to get more jobs under the MIHAN project.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever