How a junior clerk from Vikhroli became a magistrate

Vishwanath Shetty, who studied on his daily three-hour commute between Badlapur and Killa Court, is now a judicial magistrate



Vishwanath Shetty felicitated by colleagues. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

From junior clerk to judge, it's been one heck of a toiling ride for this Badlapur resident, who not only burned the midnight oil, but also utilised his long commute to study and achieve his goal. Vishwnath Shetty, 37, currently a junior clerk at Vikhroli's court number 34, has finally become a magistrate with sheer hard work and is now awaiting his posting.

Shetty completed his Bachelor of Arts from Shivaji University in Kolhapur in 2008, after which, he appeared for court clerk examinations. He cleared them and was appointed as a junior clerk at Mumbai's Killa court. Later, Shetty took admission in Siddhartha college to pursue law. After attending lectures from 7 am to 10 am, he would rush to court and start his workday, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Train study

Recalling how he would prepare for exams, Shetty told mid-day, "I was spending nearly three hours in local train, travelling all the way to South Mumbai from Badlapur. So, I decided to put that time to good use and started studying during my commute. "In 2012, I completed my LLB. Ever since I started working in court, it's been my dream to become a judge. And so, I didn't quit studies and started preparing for MPSC."

The son of a late district superintendent, who stays with his wife, two children and mother, added, "On reaching home after work, I would spend some time with my family and then study for a couple of hours before going to sleep. In 2016, I appeared for MPSC but failed. It was the first time I had failed in any exam and I was very upset. But my friends and family motivated me, and I tried again in 2017 and passed. "As per rules, during examination procedure, we have to show three years' practice under an advocate, but in my case, my work experience in court amounted to the same."

Dream fulfilled

Nearly 10,000 people appeared for MPSC in 2017; 131 were selected with Shetty securing the 45th rank across Maharashtra. He is now civil judge, junior division, and judicial magistrate first class. "I have a special attachment to Mumbai. It's called the 'city of dreams' and 'the city that never sleeps'. But how will you dream if you don't sleep? That's when I realised, it's a city where one dreams with eyes wide open. I did, and Mumbai didn't disappoint me. I am thankful to it and its beautiful people, who keep its spirit high," he said.

45

Shetty's MPSC rank in Maharashtra

