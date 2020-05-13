How A Viral Wedding actors shot the web-show themselves amid lockdown

With all of us under a nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the only thing which is keeping everyone glued to their screens is content on OTT and to some extent the repeat telecast of popular Television shows. Eros Now recently released a brand-new web show titled A Viral Wedding - Made in Lockdown, featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Amol Parashar in the lead. The show is a lighthearted attempt to look at the consequences of an unprecedented lockdown.

Since many couples are willing to take wedding vows on the planned date over postponing it, they are not hesitant to try the new idea of a virtual wedding. The leads are shown transitioning their dreamy wedding into a virtual one after their elaborate plans are put on hold. However, here the big question is whether this wedding will even count, and will they get to see each other anytime soon? Well, only time will tell!

Lead actors Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary along with Ridhima Lulla, senior official at Eros Group, shed some light on the making of the web-show and much more:

Excited to be a part of A Viral Wedding, Amol Parashar said, "It has been a fulfilling and innovative process to be able to act and create something with a great team even amidst lockdown. It is a unique show, just by the nature of its making. While creators like us are looking for interesting things to do in the lockdown, the audiences are looking for interesting things to consume. So, it's a win-win for all."

Shreya Dhanwanthary also got chatty about working on this special project and added, "I have been working on the show since its inception. And to finally see it releasing is such a blessing! Creating content in these times of lockdown which can be enjoyed by everyone has been a great learning experience. 'A Viral Wedding' brings a unique experience to the audience since the characters and the audience are living through the same situation. To add a wedding in this scenario is something that I hope audiences will like."

When asked what led to the decision to present a series during the lockdown and showcasing consequences of the current situation, Ridhima said, "It is one of the innovative quickies, as it was the first series to be conceptualized, created, and executed completely during the lockdown. Shreya Dhanwanthary (Writer, actor, and director of the web show) has brought to life a very real scenario, in a very original, charming manner that is relatable and has a big emotional connect with people all over the world. Imagine all the weddings that have had to be cancelled!?"

Interestingly, the actors of the web show shot the scenes themselves using their own cameras and GoPros. While the story was conceptualized and written during the early days of lockdown, the preparation for the shoot took three to four days. All actors had to do detailed rehearsals which were then shared for the final shoot. Each of the actors shot within the confines of their homes and from different cities as well. The filming was done in 8-9 days in the first week of April and the post-production; editing and music etc. were all completed by the end of April.

The actors prepared for their scenes finalized their looks and their reactions to each scene. Sometimes the challenge was to get their reactions right and some scenes had to be reshot to match the audio and the lights. Overall we ensured that visually it all looked the same.

