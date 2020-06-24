How adorable does little Ayat Sharma look wearing a face shield?

Ayat Sharma is one of the most adorable babies of Bollywood and the little one has already amassed a massive fan following thanks to her cuteness. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma became proud parents to Ayat on December 27, 2019, which is also Salman Khan's birthday. Salman has said his niece is the greatest birthday gift he's ever received!

Now, mum Arpita has shared a super adorable photo of Ayat in her mamu Sohail Khan's arms, and the baby can be seen wearing a face shield! The picture is cuteness overload, and while Ayat seems lost in her own world, Sohail Khan seems excited to have her in his arms.

Ayat Sharma can be seen wearing a pink onesie with a cat on the front, while Sohail Khan can be seen wearing a blue full-sleeved t-shirt.

In an interview, Aayush Sharma had shared why he wanted to name his daughter Ayat. "We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it's a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news