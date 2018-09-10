How an accident on Sui Dhaaga set found its way into the final cut!

bollywood

Varun Dhawan recounts the accident on the Sui Dhaaga set that found its way into the final cut

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga

In keeping with his character of a small-town tailor in Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, Varun Dhawan can be seen travelling on his cycle in the film. During the shoot of a particular scene that sees him and co-star Anushka Sharma travelling down the highway on the cycle, the two ended up having a minor accident.

A unit hand reveals, "The sequence required them to cycle as a truck overtakes them. During the fourth take, Varun lost his balance and the two tumbled down. Anushka suffered bruises on her arm."



Varun Dhawan

Director Sharat Katariya decided to incorporate their accident into the script. "When Sharat saw the take, he felt that the fall symbolised the leads' struggle. So he added the shot in the story."

Dhawan says, "The shoot was exhausting as it required me to cycle for long hours in the scorching heat in Chanderi. We fell off the cycle and landed right near the cliff. The crew immediately rushed to check on us."

