How Anushka Sharma prepped to look like an authentic embroiderer in Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma on taking two-month-long stitching lessons to do justice to her embroidery artiste act in upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga

A still from Sui Dhaaga

Given that her role in the upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, was far removed from what she has attempted on screen before, Anushka Sharma knew she would have to go the extra mile for the film. In her bid to do justice to the character of embroidery artist Mamta, the actor trained in the art for two months before the Sharat Katariya-directed film rolled in February.

Although Anushka was familiar with the basics, courtesy the stitching lessons during her school days, Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma felt it was imperative that she master the various forms of stitching. What followed was an intensive two-hour session of practice every day. "Anushka trained under an embroidery expert, Ayesha Bibi. Though Ayesha didn't teach her any specific form like chikankari or phulkari, she ensured that Anushka became proficient in needlework and aced the basics of stitching, including running stitch, cross stitch and backstitch," reveals a source.

The actor's dedication was met with admiration from good friend Maneesh. Having collaborated with Anushka on two projects previously, Maneesh knew of her penchant for method acting. "Anushka becomes the character she plays on screen. Before she gave the first shot, she had become a natural at embroidery. She used to keep practising the skill even on set," he says.

Anushka says it was the thrill of picking up a new skill that kept her motivated. "I'm always up for a new challenge with my films. I knew I had to look the part and also seem at ease with needlework. I had to put in considerable effort and time to look like an authentic embroiderer," she says.

