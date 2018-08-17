How Atal Bihari Vajpayee took India nuclear

national

In his second term as prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ordered India's scientists to go ahead with testing a nuclear weapon, which would probably count as his watershed moment

Vajpayee visits the Pokhran nuclear test site on May 20, 1998, after five successful detonations on May 11. Pic/PTI

If you look at the BJP's election manifesto, they had clearly said that they will carry out the nuclear tests if they win the 1998 election and come to power. So, when Mr. Vajpayee became prime minister, we started work and I had the opportunity of meeting him several times as we began preparing for the May 1998 tests.

He had that wonderful smile. I have never seen him without a smile. Of, course, when he laughed it was even better. More importantly, what stood out about him was that he always listened to us. Even when I made quite technical scientific presentations, he would pay close attention and listen carefully. It also help that his principal secretary Brajesh Mishra was also a wonderful person and was greatly supportive of our programme.

Vajpayee himself, apart from the nuclear tests, was very supportive of our nuclear power programme. The funding we got in his period was very good. And all support he provided is a main reason as to why the capacity of our civilian power plant went up. So, while most people remember him for making India a nuclear power, his contribution to the civilian power programme was also immense. He was very strongly supportive of nuclear power and he had great respect for scientists in general.

Immediately after the nuclear test, he had come to Pokhran with his senior ministers like (NDA ally and senior politician) Farooq Abdullah and (then defence minister) George Fernandes he visited our sites, stood on the place where we had carried out the tests, and gave that beautiful speech.

Work on the nuclear programme had, indeed started under Mr. Narasimha Rao. Between Rao and Vajpayee were Mr. Deve Gowda and Mr. IK Gujaral. Among these, Deve Gowda was also very supportive of our nuclear programme. In Mr. Rao's time, funding to the atomic energy programme had come down. It was restored during Mr. Gowda's time and during the government of Mr. Vajpayee, there was very strong support to our nuclear programme, and we could become a nuclear power.

R Chidambaram was the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission when India conducted its nuclear test. He later served as the principal scientific advisor to three prime ministers, including Vajpayee, for over 16 years



As told to Krishnakumar Padmanabhan

