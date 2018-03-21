How BEST buses saved the day for Mumbai during student's 'rail roko' protest

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking turned out to be a saviour for Mumbaikars on a day when the railway apprentice workers' protest



The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking turned out to be a saviour for Mumbaikars on a day when the railway apprentice workers' protest and the Ola/Uber strike badly affected the city's transport services and left commuters extremely inconvenienced.

According to sources, BEST depot managers were directed to run additional services on all the busy routes. A senior official said given the fact that the protest had hit services on the Central Railway section, a number of BEST employees, including drivers and conductors reached for work late, but even then they managed to make the service available in its full capacity.

According to the hourly updates from BEST, they managed to run 68 buses till 10 am, 88 till 11 am and a total of 115 buses till noon. However, after that the rail roko was called off.

The official further said, "A total of 20 buses were run on route number 302 from Vikhroli depot. The route mainly covers Mulund, Sion and almost the entire eastern suburb."

